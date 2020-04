INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Unemployment has hovered around four percent for several years, but it’s expected to skyrocket to 15 percent in April—numbers not seen since the Great Depression. That’s why the CARE’S ACT and its next legislation are vital to so many.

FOX59 is looking into what’s contained in the law, how you can learn where you check is, if you’re getting one and what you should do with the money.