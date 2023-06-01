Local artist Koda Witsken, owner and lead creator of Hue Murals, will do a live painting near the right field video board to bring one of the most iconic moments in Indianapolis Indians history to life. The mural will display Razor Shines and Max Schumacher celebrating in the home clubhouse at Bush Stadium after the Indians won Game 7 of the 1986 American Association Championship Series over Denver on a Billy Moore two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. The title was the first of four consecutive won by Indianapolis to close out the 1980s.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction