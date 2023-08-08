The Indianapolis Indians open a six-game homestand Tuesday night at Victory Field against the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

To celebrate the return of the Indiana State Fair, Indians fans can enjoy four fair-themed concession items throughout the homestand during State Fair Foods Week. Donut burgers, elephant ears, pork parfaits and pork tenderloins will be available for purchase out of The Range concession stand located in the Center Field Plaza while supplies last.

