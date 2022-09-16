The Indianapolis Indians have just started one of their last two home stands of the regular season. They host the Toledo Mudhens in games tonight, tomorrow and Sunday. Then, they host Saint Paul at Victory Field next week.

Outfielder Jared Oliva and Indians Manager, Cheyne Reiter, stopped by the FOX59 studio. Jared told us about some of the big plays he’s made this season, including one that just happened this week — the first in-the-park home run at Victory Field since 2015.

Cheyne filled us in on what’s going on at the ballpark this weekend, too.

https://www.milb.com/indianapolisYou can find ticket to purchase for any of this weekend’s games by clicking click here.