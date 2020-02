Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind - Those of us working and living in Indy know what a great city it is! Now the entire world is being invited to check out what the city has to offer. Forbes lists the Circle City as one of the top places to visit in 2020.

Morgan Snyder with Visit Indy stopped by FOX59 to discuss why Indianapolis is so special.

To read the full Forbes article, head to the following link: U.S. Travel - 25 best places to visit in 2020