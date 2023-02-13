Take your vision or dream and put it into action – that’s the story of one Indianapolis man who’s making a name for himself in the Circle City.

Growing up on the city’s far east side, Dee Ross saw how his community lacked youth programs, resources, opportunities and community involvement.

Ross wanted to change that, so he took his vision and started his own foundation to help give back to his neighborhood.

Nine years later, The Ross Foundation continues to give back and now oversees the Indianapolis Tenants’ Rights Union on top of the other work they are doing.

Dee joined FOX59 this morning to talk about his mission alongside Laurin Embry, the director of the Indianapolis Tenants Rights Union.

