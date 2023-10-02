INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities took thousands of pills off the street after raiding an Indianapolis home last month.

The raid led to the arrest of Justin Rudolph, who was taken into custody through a coordinated effort involving the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast Violent Crimes Task Force, SWAT and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

DEA Special Agent in Charge Mike Gannon joined FOX59 Morning News to discuss the case.

Authorities served a search warrant on Rudolph’s residence on Powder River Court in Indianapolis on Sept. 22, 2023.

According to court documents, investigators recovered digital scales, pill presses and large quantities of pills. They found marijuana, bags containing white powder and cutting agents “used by drug dealers to stretch their product by diluting the potency of drugs, increasing

weight, and creating more of a profit for themselves,” according to court documents.

Investigators believe the pills were a mix of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.

Police also seized guns, ammunition, electronic devices and cash. About $5,000 in cash had been hidden in a child’s Power Wheels car stored in the garage, investigators said.

According to the criminal complaint, Rudolph is charged with “possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture of substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.”

The investigation into Rudolph began in July 2023, when IMPD received information that someone named “Justin” was selling illegal drugs. Rudolph was on federal probation for previous convictions involving possession of a controlled substance and interference with commerce by threat of violence.

The investigation involved surveillance on Rudolph’s home as well as a controlled drug buy. A judge subsequently granted a search warrant targeting drugs, guns and related items.

Investigators said Rudolph was using the Powder River Court residence as a “safehouse” to process, weigh and package drugs for sale.