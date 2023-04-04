If you’ve never seen a mariachi band perform or watched traditional dancing from Mexico, this weekend is your chance. The Indianapolis Mariachi and Folklore Festival is happening Saturday at the Indianapolis Central Library downtown — and the family-friendly event is free!

Sakura Fuqua, the Immigrant Outreach Program Specialist at the Indianapolis Public Library, and a few members of a local mariachi band joined FOX59 this morning with more information.

For more information on the festival this Saturday, April 8th, click here.