Indianapolis NAACP chapter urges people not to protest in person

Many people are outraged over the IMPD officer-involved shooting death of Dreasjon Reed.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets to demand justice and accountability.

Many organizations, including the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and the African-American Coalition of Indianapolis, are now calling for an independent and external investigation into the case.

But the Vice President of the Indianapolis chapter of the NAACP is urging angry citizens not to protest, due to the health hazards it could cause in light of COVID-19.

TyJuan Garrett joins us on the phone to share his message for protesters, as well as what he would like to see done in response to this latest police action shooting.