INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Public Library is hosting its annual Fall Fest at Clowes Auditorium on Saturday, November 20th.

The event will feature a Slamming Rhymes Challenge, poetry, fitness classes and more. There will also be a lecture by Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin who was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012.

We spoke to Claudine Polley from the West Perry branch about the event.