If you’ve got young children who love Daniel Tiger, you’ll want to hear this. The Indianapolis Public Library is inviting you to take part in Día del Niño at Be My Neighbor Day this Saturday. The event is all about celebrating language and literacy with story times in both English and Spanish.

Monica Toboada, manager of the Haughville branch of the library, joined FOX59 this morning to explain more about the event.

