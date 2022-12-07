The holiday season has finally arrived and what better way to kick off your festivities than with the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s Festival of Carols! Artistic Director Eric Stark and several members of the choir joined FOX59 this morning to give a sneak peek and share more details on the festival.
For ticket information and specific dates for their performances, click here.
