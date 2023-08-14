Each year the Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place in over 600 communities nationwide. It’s the world’s largest fundraiser to fight Alzheimer’s disease. Laura Forbes, Communications Director with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, joined Angela to share more about the upcoming Indianapolis walk. For more information, click here.
