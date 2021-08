The Naturally Inspired silent auction is back next week at the Indianapolis Zoo. It’s been a signature fundraising event for the zoo for 19 years.

This year’s event on August 19 will be held in person at Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie in Windsor Park and virtually.



The zoo’s public relations specialist Carla Knapp and artist Mallory Hodgkin discussed what else people can expect at the auction this year.

You can get more information on the auction here.