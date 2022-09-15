Whale of a Sale is Indiana’s largest kids’ consignment event, and it’s back just in time for fall.

The event starts today at Grand Park in Westfield and runs through Sunday.

With inflation causing prices on so many things to skyrocket, this is the event where you will score deep discounts on all kinds of items for your children.

Co-Founder Courtney O’Neil gave us a sneak peek of some of the best deals you can find at this year’s sale.

You can find tickets to the sale here, and for more information about the annual event, click here.