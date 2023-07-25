Three-year-old Nora Owens was a month shy of her fourth birthday when she was killed in a crash in January of 2022. Her mother’s disabled car was still partially in the left lane of I-65 in Franklin when it was struck by a pick-up truck. Norah’s mom and the driver of the truck survived, but Nora did not.

At the time, Indiana’s Move Over Law only required drivers to move over or yield to emergency vehicles or highway maintenance vehicles– moving over for all other cars was just a courtesy. But not anymore.

As of July 1, 2023, Hoosier drivers are now required by law to move over or slow down for any car on the side of the road with its flashers on.

Sergeant Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police joined FOX59 Tuesday morning to tell us more about the new changes.