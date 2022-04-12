INDIANAPOLIS — In January, Gov. Eric. J. Holcomb, Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner and Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell invited Indiana high school students to apply for the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team. Gov. Holcomb developed the competition in 2017 to highlight Indiana’s top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Last week, the winners were announced! We spoke with Allison Maskew, one of the newest STEM team members, and her STEM teacher from Noblesville High School.

For more information on the 2022 Governor’s STEM team, visit in.gov/doe.