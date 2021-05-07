Indians struggle to get get supplies, vaccinations as variant spreads

LUCKNOW, INDIA — India’s fight to control COVID-19 is becoming more and more difficult as the county sets new pandemic records daily. Meanwhile, the country’s vaccine rollout is off to a slow start. So far only 2% of Indians are fully vaccinated. And now, the U.S. has banned all travel from India to the U.S.

We talk to Ahtesham Khan from Lucknow, India. He’s the coordinator of language programs at the American Institute for Indian Studies and was an instructor of one of our producers here at FOX59. He explains what life has been like for so many people there.