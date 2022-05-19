It’s an over 90-year tradition, for the winner of the Indy 500 to drink milk at Victory Lane.

When Helio Castroneves won the Indy 500 last year and became part of the elite four-timers club, he celebrated with a bottle of strawberry flavored milk.



That bottle was presented to him by an Indiana dairy farmer.

Two dairy farmers are chosen each year to present bottles of milk to the winning driver and his team in the victory circle.



This year it will be veteran milk presenter Tim Haynes, and a rookie named Kerry Estes.