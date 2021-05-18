Show us your Indy 500 spirit with photos of your decorations

FOX59 Morning Executive Producer Ashley Curtis has her home decorated for the Indy 500.

INDIANAPOLIS — Porch party season is upon us, and we want to see how you’ve decorated your home to celebrate the Indy 500.

There are several ways to share your photos:

Text the picture to us at 317-632-5900. (This is a new feature, so you might want to save this number in your contacts to reach us in the future.)

Post it on social and tag us @FOX59 using the hashtag #PorchPartyIndy.

Upload a photo using the form below.

Show us your front yard, backyard or even the inside of your home — wherever you’ve decorated to celebrate the race.

We’ll share some of our favorites on-air, online and on social media.