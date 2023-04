If you’re a big movie buff – the Indy Film Festival is the place to be. It started last night at Kan-Kan Cinema and continues for several more days. Board president Neale Johntagen and Filmmaker and former race car driver Merle Bettenhausen joined Angela in the studio to share more about what attendees have to look forward to at the festival. For more information, click here.

