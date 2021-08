FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Bishop Luers Senior Nelson Knapke has become not only popular in his high school, but right now is one of the most popular kids across the country on social media from an exclusive interview with WANE-TV that's now gone viral.

The video has been seen over 1.3 million times. From Barstool Sports, to the Pat McAfee Show and the Arizona Cardinals using it for their campaign, the internet has kept Knapke on replay.