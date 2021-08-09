Indy FOP president discusses Mayor Hogsett’s proposed budget

Mayor Joe Hogsett will reveal his 2022 budget proposal to the City-County council Monday evening. It’s expected to bring a significant boost in spending for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, due in large part to the American Rescue Plan.

Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder has often spoke out on the growing crime in the city.

He appeared on FOX59 ahead of Monday night’s meeting to discuss the budget and the current rise in crime in Indianapolis.

“It doesn’t matter how much we invest in our police department,” began Snyder. “None of that is going to make a difference if we don’t fix this broken system of criminal justice in Marion County.”

Snyder also discussed what be believes is needed to find answers to bring violent crime down in the Circle City.