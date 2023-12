Happening Saturday, Dec. 9th, join the Indy Fuel for the game theme “Peanuts – A Christmas Celebration.” FOX59’S Jim O’Brien will be shooting the hockey puck during intermission so don’t miss it! And after the game, fans can bid on the Fuel’s specialty Peanuts jerseys LIVE! You can grab tickets on Indy Fuel’s website.

