Broadway’s first revival of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning work, The Piano Lesson, just wrapped last week after several months on the big stage. It starred academy award winner Samuel L. Jackson, SAG-Award nominee John David Washington, Tony and Emmy nominee Danielle Brooks and many more actors making a name for themselves.

Latanya Richardson Jackson was the first woman to direct an August Wilson play – making history – which reaches into the souls of the present, revealing truths about how we perceive our past and who gets to define our legacy. It’s a story about a family’s heirloom piano.

One of those actors is Charles Browning, who was born and raised right here in Indianapolis. An alum of Broad Ripple Magnet High School, he’s making his mark on the big stage in New York City.

Charles joined FOX 59 live from New York this morning to talk about his journey to the top.

