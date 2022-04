INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is now offering new hiring incentives for summer 2022 employees! To view information about two new bonus opportunities. Indy Parks is now hiring for several open positions, including facility attendants and year-round lifeguards. Starting pay ranges from $10-$15 per hour, with lifeguards starting at $13 per hour. For more information on how to apply, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction