It’s an annual event and it’s finally back in-person. The Indy Pride Career Fair is happening next Monday. Central Indiana’s inclusive employers are gathering at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a variety of great career opportunities, and they want to talk to YOU.

Executive Director of Indy Pride, Shelley Snider, joined FOX59 this morning to share everything you need to know before you go.

For more information on the Indy Pride Career Fair, click here.