The Drum Corps International World Championships are held right here in Indy each year. Earlier this month, the Blue Devils from Concord, California took home the title of the World’s Best Drum Corp for the third straight season — and an Indy native was among them.

Elyjah Messer is a Warren Central High School grad who performed as part of the Blue Devils’ color guard all summer, culminating the world championships in front of a hometown crowd.