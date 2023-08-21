The Drum Corps International World Championships are held every year in Indianapolis.

Earlier this month, the Blue Devils from Concord, California, took home the title of the world’s best drum corps for the third straight season.

An Indianapolis native was among them!

Elyjah Messer, a Warren Central grad who performed as part of the Blue Devils’ color guard, helped win the title in front of his hometown crowd.

He joined FOX59 Morning News from Nashville, where he’s a sophomore at Tennessee State University.