IndyCar drivers, ACL pros to compete in “Cornament of Champions”

INDIANAPOLIS — Two drivers with Andretti Autosport are set to compete in a cornhole competition. They’re squaring off in the Cornament of Champions benefit, hosted by the George 4 Foundation. George Steinbrenner IV founded the organization. He’s also the co-owner of James Hinchcliffe’s #29 car. The benefit helps out Gigi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, which works with a cause near and dear to Steinbrenner.

FOX59 spoke with Steinbrenner about the event, his foundation and why this benefit means so much to him.

The Cornament of Champions Benefit takes place on Thursday, May 27 at Daredevil Brewery in Speedway from 2 – 5 p.m. For more information, click here

