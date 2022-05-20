INDIANAPOLIS — Classic vehicles are on display for the 35th Annual Mecum’s Original Spring Classic Auction.

There are also several that are connected to the Indy 500.

Around 30,000 to 40,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Indiana State Fairgrounds to see these classic cars.

There will be more than 2,600 cars expected to sell for a total of more than $100 million!

It’s the 15th year this event has been in Indy and there are a lot of connections to the 500.

“It’s kind of everything coming together. You have great muscle cars, they are Indy 500 pace cars, we’re here in the month of May with the Indianapolis 500 looming in just a couple of weeks, so those cars are going to get a lot of interest,” said Dave Magers, CEO of Mecum Auctions.

One was driven by Mario Andretti during his rookie year. He placed third in the Indy 500 and also earned the Rookie of the Year Award in that car.

You’ll also find a huge lot of 18 Indy 500 Corvette pace cars, all to be sold together.

“The pace cars are always very popular, of course, from any race. Pace cars from the Indianapolis 500 being here in Indianapolis [and] having the event makes them extremely popular. And of course, Corvettes are the heart and soul of American muscle cars.”

Tickets are $30. Admission is free for anyone under 12.

The gates are open now and close one hour after the last car crosses the auction block for the day. You can learn more here.