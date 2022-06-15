INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo says they could be an option to help drivers save money on gas. They are encouraging people to take the bus instead of their cars.

They want you to know their buses can get you where you need to be and mapping out your route can be easy.

“Well, first of all it’s cheaper, way cheaper. We are talking a $1.75 per trip and so you can’t beat that unless you’re driving down the block,” said IndyGo spokesperson Carrie Black.

“At the end of the day we want people to understand that riding the bus can be very simple.”

You can use a navigation app. Chances are one is probably already on your phone. There is a transit option in Apple Maps and in Google Maps.

If you don’t have a smart phone, you can also use IndyGo’s website. Or even stop by the Julia Carson Transit Center downtown and get a paper copy of the map with all the stops listed.

“I mean in a time where everything is going up and everything is getting more expensive, we want people to remember IndyGo is here. We are here to take you where you need to go, when you need to get there, and we are here to do it for a low price.”

IndyGo also has rapid transit with the Red Line and future Purple Line, to get people along that route to their destinations faster with buses coming every 10 or 15 minutes.

“So you simply go to the station and within that amount of time, a bus is coming through at regular intervals. And so that’s something that provides a lot of convenience for people who work, who live, who go to school, who have a doctor’s office that is located on the Red Line.”

They have also completed the installation of the new UV filtration system on all the buses. So, on top of saving money, they also want people to know it’s a safe option as well.

“When we’re talking pathogens, we’re talking illnesses. When people are sick and they’re coughing, they have a cold, they have the flu, they have COVID and they are coughing those germs into the air this system literally disinfects the air on a regular basis of those pathogens.”

Black also says there is no new driver shortage that might be causing a delay, but they are still recovering from the drivers they lost when the pandemic first hit.

She went on to say they’ve been consistently graduating coach operators and are moving in the right direction.