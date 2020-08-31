IndyHub hosting volunteer event

Morning News
Research shows the more involved you are in your community the more likely you are to stay. One way to do that is by volunteering. That’s why IndyHub is hosting its annual volunteer event.
It’s called IndyVolved 15. The event is now a month long. The president of IndyHub joined us this morning to talk about the event.

