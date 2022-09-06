On Saturday, September 17, 2022, join IndyHumane and a wide array of Indiana craft brewers for Ales for Adoptable Tails! This is the signature fundraising event for IndyHumane’s young professionals affinity group, IndyPAAW (Indianapolis Professionals Advocating for Animal Welfare).

Bringing together a few of everyone’s favorite things – food, beer, and dogs, Ales for Adoptable Tails is a fun, family and pet-friendly event that celebrates pets and helps to raise funds for their care at IndyHumane.

Elaine Thiel, IndyHumane Events Coordinator and founding member of IPAAW, joined us in studio to tell us all about the upcoming event and introduce us to a current adoptable pup- Roxie.

If you’re interested in giving Roxie a forever home, click here to apply and learn more about her!

To register or find more information on Ales for Adoptable Tails, click here.