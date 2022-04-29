Aloha! You may be surprised to know there’s a tropical themed breakfast and brunch spot on Indy’s north side.

Well, the secret’s out now that A2Z Cafe has been voted as Indy’s Best brunch.

The restaurant has been “hiding” in plain sight since 2014 at 4705 E. 96th Street, and owners Tom and Gina Rosenow say some people refer to A2Z as the “magic cafe.”

“I’m actually Filipino, but Hawaii has such a beautiful Aloha spirit which translates into kindness and goodness and being a nice person. That’s what we want here — people to feel welcome and a pleasant feeling when you’re having a meal here with us,” said Gina.

If you’re familiar at all with Hawaiian cuisine, you know Spam (also known as pork in a can) is a staple.

“Spam is a very big deal in Hawaii and Filipino culture because it was brought there back in World War [II],” explained Gina. “It’s a little salty, but when you try it, it’s pretty darn good.”