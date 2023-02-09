February 9 happens to be National Pizza Day, so what better day to share the winner of Indy’s Best Pizza contest!

The cheesy honor goes to Amo Pizza & General Store in Hendricks County.

“We’re stunned that we won,” said co-owner Gina Wicks. “[We’re] this little town of 450 people. We have great pizza, and we know it but [to know] people think so too — it’s amazing.”

Breakfast pizza Around the World pizza Sherman approves!

Gina Wicks and her husband Mark run the restaurant and pizza store together, and they say their specialty is their Around the World pizza which comes loaded with six meats and seven veggies.

“It’s close to 10 pounds,” said Gina. “There’s 13 toppings on it. We pile it on.”

Some of their other signature pizzas include the Angry Bird which includes buffalo chicken and the BBQ sauce-covered Big Chungus.

They also have sandwiches, loaded breadsticks, and bosco sticks.

To try their pizza, you’ll have to make the trip to Amo, since Amo Pizza does not deliver.

You can find Amo Pizza at 4964 N Pearl Street in Amo. If you walk in and think you’re in the wrong place, relax! The pizza restaurant shares its space with a general store that sells basic groceries.

If you need a pick-me-up, you can head next door. The Wicks also own a neighboring ice cream and coffee shop.