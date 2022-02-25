We’re bowled over to announce the winner of Indy’s Best bowling alley!

Beech Grove Bowl (95 N. 2nd Ave, Beech Grove) has beat out the competition, gathering the most votes in our online competition.

Beech Grove Bowl has been around since 1948, current owner Scott Seach told FOX59’s Sherman Burdette.

“I’ve actually worked here since 1995,” began Seach. “The first week I worked here, I look at the previous owner and said, ‘You know what? I might buy this place someday.’ He said, ‘Good. Go sweep the floor.'”

Seach says it’s the community following that earned Beech Grovel Bowl the distinction of Indy’s Best.

Another reason?

Beech Grove Bowl is open 24 hours a day!

The bowling alley also has calzones that Seach says are known all over the country.

“It’s happened in three different airports. I’ve been in Denver, Washington, Baltimore and had people see with my [Beech Grove Bowl] shirt on and say, ‘Hey, I love your calzones.'”

A seasoned bowler shows us how it’s done

Go, Sherman!



FOX59 lights up the lanes

Beech Grove Bowl’s impressive lights

Sherman bowled a few frames himself, and let’s just say, he got better as he went on!