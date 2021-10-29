Ben Davis Marching Giants named Indy’s Best High School Marching Band

After hundreds of nominations and thousands of votes, Indy’s Best High School Marching Band has been crowned!

According to FOX59 viewers, the honor goes to the Ben Davis Marching Giants of Ben Davis High School on Indy’s west side.

Sherman stopped by the Ben Davis gym where the full band performed for us!

"These kids are the hardest working kids in the school," said Patrick Van Arsdale, associate director of bands. "We want to thank everyone for voting for us."



















FOX59 wants to thank all of the schools up for Indy’s Best High School Marching Bands, including Decatur Central, Westfield, and Greenfield-Central.