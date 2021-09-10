Buck Creek Winery named Indy’s Best Winery

The people have spoken! Buck Creek Winery on the southeast side of Indy has been voted in as Indy’s Best Winery.

The winery was opened in 2006 and since then has won more than 140 medals and awards.

Sherman stopped by Buck Creek Winery and talked to owner Jeff Durm about how the winery started and why it’s such a family affair.

Sherman also got to sample some of the wines that’s put Buck Creek on the map. He usually goes for red wines, but he really enjoyed the Road House White, made with Niagara grapes.

We couldn’t visit Indy’s Best Winery without visiting the vineyard! Sherman even got to work and picked some grapes!

