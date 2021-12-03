Christmas at the Zoo named Indy’s Best holiday experience

The holiday season is in full swing, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the season in central Indiana!

But which one of them is Indy’s Best?

We asked, and you answered.

According to our viewers, the Indianapolis Zoo’s Christmas at the Zoo is Indy’s Best holiday experience.

The family-friendly event dates back to 1967 and offers ornate light displays, encounters with some of the zoo’s animals, plus Santa’s Village where visitors can meet St. Nick and Mrs. Claus themselves!

Sherman paid a trip to the Christmas at the Zoo experience and was given a grand tour by Carla Knapp, the zoo’s public relations specialist.

“We just love and appreciate the support everyone gives us in the community,” said Knapp.

Christmas at the Zoo runs from now until December 30. It will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. While the holiday celebrations officially starts around 5 p.m., you can go early to enjoy the regular exhibits and attractions the zoo offers. The zoo opens at noon during the winter.

Hi there, snowman!

Penguin light display

More holiday lights

Check out the decorations!

The Polar Pathway

What a view!

Guests who visit through December 23 will be able to meet Santa Claus in Santa’s Study.

“Santa Claus is visiting every night with kids, and there’s actually extra opportunities to visit with Santa in other areas of the zoo,” explained Knapp.

If you work up an appetite while there, you’re in luck. There are various treats you can nibble and sip on while visiting Christmas at the Zoo.

“Maybe you need a hot cocoa or a hot cider,” said Knapp. “You’ve got some sweets for the kiddos as well, and there’s some holiday cocktails [for adults] from our friends at Hotel Tango.”

Sherman couldn’t spend time at the zoo without a visit to the animals! He stopped by the seal and sealion exhibit where he met some very curious critters!

Christmas for the Zoo is up for USA Today’s 10Best Zoo Lights. You can vote for them here!

You can purchase tickets to Christmas at the Zoo on the zoo’s website.