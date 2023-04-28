When it comes to the ultimate pampering, very few things can beat a day at the spa. That’s why we asked our viewers to help name Indy’s Best Spa.

After a vote, Envy Clinic & Spa (5040 W U.S. 52) in New Palestine took the top honors.

The spa opened last year and offers medical services like weight loss, hormone replacement therapy and clinical aesthetics like facials, injections and dermal fillers.

The smiling staff of Envy Clinic & Spa The silly staff of Envy Clinic & Spa

“We also offer therapeutic massage and hairstylists,” said Lindsey DeGroot, a licensed esthetician. “We’ve got a boutique to shop. A little bit of everything.”

As part of a Mother’s Day special, Envy Clinic & Spa is offering an extra $15 discount to any $100 gift cards.