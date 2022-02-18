Go, Flashes, go!

The votes are in, and according to FOX59 viewers, Franklin Central High School is Indy’s Best high school cheer squad!

The school has a varsity, JV, freshman squad, as well as an inclusive Sparkle squad, and we are celebrating them all!

Sherman made a trip to the southeast side of Indy to see the squads in action.

“I think we as a squad have a lot of school spirit,” said senior captain Josie Nitschke when asked why she thought FCHS won the vote.

Fellow senior captain Meggan Dew said the squad’s many practices have brought them closer together.

“I just feel like we’ve worked so hard for this.”

Go, Flashes, Go!

















