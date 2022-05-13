This round’s on us!

Congratulations to Guggman Haus Brewing Co. for being named Indy’s Best Brewery!

The brewery on Indy’s near northwest side (1701 Gent Avenue) resides in the massive former Boyle Racing headquarters with outdoor seating and space for the kiddos as well.

But the brewery came from humble beginnings.

The concept was developed in 2015 by identical twin sisters identical twin sisters Courtney Guggenberger and Abby Gorman.

Courtney and her husband Derek Guggenberger lived in Germany, while Abby and Ryan Gorman called Denver home. Both couples fell in love with beer in their different settings and decided to home brew when they came back to Indianapolis.

In 2019, they started to brew in a home on the Boyle racing property.

“We brewed in a tiny little basement on tiny little equipment,” said Courtney.

Guggman Haus opened in its current location (next door to the house) in June of 2021.

You can find out more about the brewery here.