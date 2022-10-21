It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!

The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers.

“To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist.

Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at 624 Main Street in Beech Grove is named after Thompson’s late mother-in-law.

“She is the person that gave me the final nudge to go to pastry school,” Thompson explained.

Chocolate cake Cupcake carousel Wedding cakes Have you ever seen a more glorious sight? Cake, cake, cake!!!

The bakery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday thru Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Walk-in customers can buy cakes and/or cupcakes.

Each week, there are around six flavors available, and the business rotates out of 30 flavors each week. They also take custom orders, but it’s recommend you book about a month ahead.

You can check out more at Gwendolyn Lee’s website.