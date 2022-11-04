They may never make the newspaper or the high school record books, but a high school mascot can often be glue that holds a team’s spirit and fanbase together.

After receiving thousands of votes, Hamilton Southeastern’s Roary the Lion was named Indy’s Best High School Mascot.

Hamilton Southeastern’s cheering section is known as the Blue Crew, and many of them gathered Friday morning to celebrate Roary’s win.

“I think what makes Roary special is the part he plays in the community that we have here,” said the Blue Crew’s Adam Hipsky.

Roary got the crowd so pumped up, it was hard to hear Sherman at times!