Indiana Fear Farm named Indy’s Best Haunted House

There is no shortage of spooky places to get your blood pumping in central Indiana.

FOX59 asked our viewers to name Indy’s Best Haunted House, and the consensus is…Indiana Fear Farm in Jamestown!

Sherman stopped by dark and early one morning to check out the attraction’s slaughter barn and haunted hayride!

We talked to owner Sabrina Kent-Doolan who said scaring people is “what we do best.”

She also introduced us to some of their cast of creepy characters including the “hillbilly twins”, the meat butcher, and an evil clown.

Sherman was even brave enough to go into the slaughter barn!

“The barn is designed to make you wanna quit before you get out,” said Kent-Doolan. “We have a pretty high fail rate, and if you chicken out — we’re gonna make sure everybody here knows it.”

She recommends the haunted hayride for those looking for a less scary time.

BEWARE: Creepy things inside!

Some of the creepy friends you can make!

Whatcha got there?

“Oh, hey, guys…”

Sherman looks a little scared here!

Watch your back, Sherman!