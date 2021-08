INDIANAPOLIS — We asked FOX59 viewers to nominate and vote for Indy’s Best Hiking Trail and the winner is…Eagle Creek Park!

The park won 44% of the vote, beating out Vandalia Trail in Plainfield, Starkey Park in Zionsville, and White Lick Creek Trail.

One viewer who nominated Eagle Creek said the park’s Red Trail was a “great trail that takes you through many different types of ecosystems.”