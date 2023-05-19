The people have chosen…and the winner of Indy’s Best Milkshake is The Big Dipper Ice Cream Parlor (902 Mill St.) in Crawfordsville!

The family-owned ice cream shop is conveniently located next to Milligan Park and has been open since 1955.

“We have a lot of shake flavors,” said Char Shaw, who’s been running The Big Dipper for the past 18 years. “We have mint chip. We have chocolate. We have chocolate malt. We have vanilla. We have strawberry,” Shaw listed.

There are also specialty shakes like banana split, cookie dough, and the “bumblebee,” which is banana and hot fudge.

The Big Dipper also offers ice cream cones and flurries. You can find out more on its Facebook page.

It’s open seasonally from March to October, and operating hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.