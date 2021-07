A line of showers and storms this morning weakened as they moved south into Central Indiana. We will continue with the sunshine and the heat into the early afternoon hours before storms begin to fire up again.

After 2 p.m., storms will begin to fire up along I-70. These storms will feed off the heat, humidity, and instability. Storms will push south during the afternoon and should weaken as we head into the evening. So, time-wise, 2 p.m.-10 p.m.