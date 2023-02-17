Hail to the Wildkats!

Kokomo High School’s Kokomo Memorial Gym has been named the high school with Indy’s Best Home Court Advantage.

As Athletic Director Nick Sale explained, the gym opened in 1949 and also serves as a memorial to local fallen soldiers from World War II.

Former Indiana All-Star 1942 Kokomo graduate John Turner lost his life during WWII, and afterward, his family donated $50,000 to build the gym.

“You can go back to our memorial room and see John and all the fallen soldiers of Howard County,” said Sale.

At one point, the gym had over 7,000 seats, but an upgrade to make the seats bigger took the number down to about 5,200. But the seats aren’t what make Memorial Gym special, it’s the people who fill them.

“Everybody shows up,” said Patrick Hardimon, senior forward for the Kokomo Wildkats basketball team. “It’s amazing.”

Pep band member Niko Ashburn agrees.

“It’s everyone in the stadium that gives us that [home court] advantage,” said Ashburn. “We have the crowd. We have the student section. We have the players. We have the band.”

You can find the gym at 200 S. Apperson Way in downtown Kokomo.